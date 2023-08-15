 
close
Tuesday August 15, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

PKLI

By Our Correspondent
August 15, 2023

The 76th Independence Day was celebrated with enthusiasm and dedication at Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and Research Centre (PKLI&RC). A national flag-hoisting and cake-cutting ceremony was held on this occasion. PKLI management and its staff members participated enthusiastically and reiterated and expressed their commitment to serve the countrymen with compassion and dedication.