CBD shows commitment to growth

LAHORE:Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab), celebrated Pakistan Independence Day.

The commemorations were marked by a flag-hoisting and cake-cutting ceremony held at the CBD Punjab House. The ceremony witnessed the presence of key dignitaries, including CEO CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, COO CBD Punjab, Brigadier (R) Mansoor Janjua, Chairman PCBDDA, Fazeel Asif Jah, Executive Director Commercial CBD Punjab, Mohammad Omer, Executive Director Finance, Syed Habban Subhani, ADG Housing LDA Captain (R) Shameer Iqbal and senior management of CBD Punjab. The staff members of CBD Punjab also joined in the patriotic celebration, reflecting their commitment to the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

CEO of CBD Punjab Imran Amin said, ‘The celebrations resonate with our collective pledge to uphold the values that led to Pakistan's creation. Through our various initiatives, we strive to infuse the spirit of Azadi-e-Taraqi-o-Kamaal into our projects.’ A flag-hoisting at Liberty Roundabout in collaboration with local government, and illuminating the Kalma Underpass CBD Punjab Boulevard were the main highlights of celebrations done by CBD Punjab.