Five dead, seven missing as migrant boat sinks off Tunisia

Tunisia is a major gateway for local and foreign migrants attempting perilous voyages in often rickety boats in the hopes of a better life in Europe. — AFP/File

TUNIS: At least five people died on Monday and seven others are missing after their Europe-bound migrant boat sank off Tunisia’s coast, a judicial official in the city of Sfax said.

Sfax has emerged as a major hub for migrants from Tunisia and other parts of Africa attempting perilous voyages across the Mediterranean, often in rickety boats in hopes of a better life.

Court spokesman Faouzi Masmoudi said “35 people, most of them Tunisians” including women and children were on board the boat that went down “shortly after departing from the coast of Sidi Mansour” near Sfax.

The deaths include at least one child and two women, Masmoudi said, adding that “23 people have been rescued”.

The boat sank “less than an hour after departure,” according to the spokesman.Last week, judicial officials reported the deaths of at least 11 migrants in a shipwreck off Sfax, as the North African country sees a spike in attempted sea crossings.

The eastern Tunisian port city is located about 130 kilometres from the Italian island of Lampedusa.

The court has launched an investigation into the latest shipwreck, Masmoudi said, as search operations were underway.

More than 1,800 people have died this year in shipwrecks on the central Mediterranean migration route, the world’s deadliest -- more than twice as many as last year, according to the International Organisation for Migration.