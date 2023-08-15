18 PTI activists booked in Toba Tek Singh

TOBA TEK SINGH: The City Police on Monday 18 PTI activists for blocking the Jhang Road by taking out a rally on the Independence Day.
Complainant ASI Muhammad Rafiq claimed in the FIR registered under Sections 290 and 291 of the PPC that seven nominated PTI workers including District President Abdul Basit, his son Mian Rizwan and 10 unidentified activists blocked traffic on both sides of the Jhang Road.
RAWALPINDI: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee , Services Chiefs and Armed Forces have extended their heartfelt...
ISLAMABAD: The FBR website was downed on Monday night owing to possibility of technical hitches and avoid any other...
SUKKUR: Senior journalist Jan Muhammad Mahar, who was shot dead by unknown armed motorcyclists in Sukkur on Sunday,...
MUZAFFARABAD: Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that India’s treatment of...
ISLAMABAD: Dr Nadeem Jan, a renowned public health professional of Pakistan, is also among the recipients of Pakistan...
ISLAMABAD: Several weeks prior to finalization of the list of Pakistan Civil Awards recipients, a senior government...