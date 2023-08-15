CBD shows commitment to growth

LAHORE: Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab), celebrated Pakistan Independence Day.

The commemorations were marked by a flag-hoisting and cake-cutting ceremony held at the CBD Punjab House. The ceremony witnessed the presence of key dignitaries, including CEO CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, COO CBD Punjab, Brigadier (R) Mansoor Janjua, Chairman PCBDDA, Fazeel Asif Jah, Executive Director Commercial CBD Punjab, Mohammad Omer, Executive Director Finance, Syed Habban Subhani, ADG Housing LDA Captain (R) Shameer Iqbal and senior management of CBD Punjab. The staff members of CBD Punjab also joined in the patriotic celebration, reflecting their commitment to the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

CEO of CBD Punjab Imran Amin said, ‘The celebrations resonate with our collective pledge to uphold the values that led to Pakistan's creation. Through our various initiatives, we strive to infuse the spirit of Azadi-e-Taraqi-o-Kamaal into our projects.’ A flag-hoisting at Liberty Roundabout in collaboration with local government, and illuminating the Kalma Underpass CBD Punjab Boulevard were the main highlights of celebrations done by CBD Punjab.

PMA celebrations

Under the auspices of Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Lahore, the Independence Day was celebrated with traditional enthusiasm and a renewed pledge that the doctor community will fulfill its responsibilities in the integrity, development and prosperity of country.

Wapda House

A flag-hoisting ceremony was held on Monday here at Wapda House. Wapda Member (Finance) Naveed Asghar Chaudhry, the chief guest on the occasion, hoisted the national flag.

Lahore Airport

The Independence Day festivity commenced with flag-hoisting ceremony and the national flag was raised by Nazir Ahmed Khan, COO/APM AIIAP, Lahore. The message of worthy DG CAA was also read out to the audience by the COO/APM and the historic significance of the day.

DS Railways office

A function was organised on the DS Railways office premises. Divisional Superintendent Railway Muhammad Hanif Gul along with other officers hoisted the flag at Old Diesel Shield.

PKLI

The 76th Independence Day was celebrated with enthusiasm and dedication at Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and Research Centre (PKLI&RC). A national flag-hoisting and cake-cutting ceremony was held on this occasion. PKLI management and its staff members participated enthusiastically and reiterated and expressed their commitment to serve the countrymen with compassion and dedication.