Malik Tanveer quits PTI

LAHORE: Malik Muhammad Tanveer Younas, former ticket holder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf from Union Council 52 has announced quitting PTI.

In a statement issued on Monday, Malik Tanveer stated that he was highly disappointed over the May 9 incidents which tarnished the image of Pakistan in the entire world. He said as a Pakistani, he feels proud of country's armed institution who had always defended Pakistan border and honour.