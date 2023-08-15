Hashim Dogar may join IPP

LAHORE: Former Punjab Home Minister and PTI leader Colonel (R) Hashim Dogar has expressed his intention to join the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party and will formally announce the decision tomorrow. Earlier, IPP President Abdul Aleem Khan visited the residence of Hashim Dogar. Nauman Langriyal, Aun Chaudhry and Chaudhry Akhlaq Hussain were also present. Abdul Aleem Khan said that the country’s affairs had entered in an important stage as the last five years of the country and the nation were deliberately wasted. He said that his party would provide a practicable solution to problems. “The common man is only interested in his own problems and IPP will reduce the burden of electricity bills and petrol prices to provide maximum relief to them,” he added. He said that giving hope to the youth and taking practical measures for their improvement was his first priority. Abdul Aleem Khan welcomed the decision of Hashim Dogar and called it another important achievement of the party.
