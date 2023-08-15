Campuses celebrate I-Day, highlight value of freedom

LAHORE: Educational institutions organised events, including flag-hoisting ceremonies to celebrate the Independence Day on Monday.

Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood while addressing the ceremony at Quaid-e-Azam Campus said that the value of freedom could be realised when we look at the enslaved nations.

PU Registrar Dr Ahmad Islam, deans, heads of various departments, faculty members, administrative officers, and students were present.

Dr Khalid Mahmood hoisted the flag outside the admin block, released pigeons and planted saplings. Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) organised an event to celebrate the Independence Day. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Shagufta Naz raised the national flag. The event was attended by Deans, Directors, Registrar, Principal, Faculty, Staff, and students.

During the ceremony, students captivated the audience with their patriotic songs. The flag-hoisting ceremony was held at the main campus of University of Education, Township. The Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha hoisted the national flag. All the Directors/Principals, faculty members and staff were present.

Speaking on this occasion, the chief guest of the event, renowned scholar and historian Prof Dr Iqbal Chawla said that since its establishment, Pakistan has been in the eyes of the enemies because it is that country, that gave strength to Muslims all over the world. So, we need to make this country stronger in all sectors.

A flag-hoisting ceremony was held at the Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD). Prof Hina Tayyaba Khalil, Vice-Chancellor of PIFD hoisted the national flag in the presence of faculty members, staff and students.

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore celebrated the Independence Day of Pakistan in a befitting manner here.

University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore also organised a flag-hoisting ceremony. Vice Chancellor UET Lahore Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman hoisted the national flag.

Meanwhile Secretary Industries/Chairman Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) Ehsan Bhutta has said that Independence Day is to pay tribute to our elders who sacrificed their everything for freedom.