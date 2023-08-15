LAHORE: Scattered rain was witnessed in the City here Monday while the Met officials warned that moderate to heavy falls may occur during the next 24 hours.
They warned that the heavy rains may increase the water flows in local streams of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Rawalpindi/Islamabad.
They said moderate to heavy rains may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot and surroundings and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa during the wet spell. Monday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat where mercury reached 47°C, while in Lahore, it was 35.5°C and minimum was 27.6°C.
RAWALPINDI: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee , Services Chiefs and Armed Forces have extended their heartfelt...
ISLAMABAD: The FBR website was downed on Monday night owing to possibility of technical hitches and avoid any other...
SUKKUR: Senior journalist Jan Muhammad Mahar, who was shot dead by unknown armed motorcyclists in Sukkur on Sunday,...
MUZAFFARABAD: Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that India’s treatment of...
ISLAMABAD: Dr Nadeem Jan, a renowned public health professional of Pakistan, is also among the recipients of Pakistan...
TOBA TEK SINGH: The City Police on Monday 18 PTI activists for blocking the Jhang Road by taking out a rally on the...