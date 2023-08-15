LAHORE: Scattered rain was witnessed in the City here Monday while the Met officials warned that moderate to heavy falls may occur during the next 24 hours.

They warned that the heavy rains may increase the water flows in local streams of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Rawalpindi/Islamabad.

They said moderate to heavy rains may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot and surroundings and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa during the wet spell. Monday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat where mercury reached 47°C, while in Lahore, it was 35.5°C and minimum was 27.6°C.