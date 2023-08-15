Naqvi underscores nation’s bright prospects

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi underscored the nation's bright prospects, despite his own transient presence, and expressed confidence in Pakistan's positive trajectory.

The CM conveyed a powerful message against despair, highlighting that the Holy Quran also labels disappointment as a sin, and Quaid-i-Azam's speeches encourage hope and resilience. Speaking at the key Independence Day event at Hazuri Bagh, he urged the government officials, teachers, and doctors to fulfill their duties with integrity. He particularly stressed the importance of doctors adhering to their designated working hours in hospitals. He believed that if all employees diligently fulfill their responsibilities, the nation's progress is inevitable. The CM reaffirmed the government's commitment to its duties and emphasised that this responsibility would continue with the incoming government. Reflecting on the grand Independence Day ceremony held at Lahore Fort the previous night, Mohsin Naqvi highlighted the participation of officers from diverse institutions. He emphasised that the nation's progress hinges on collective strength and consensus. He reiterated the significance of conveying this unity message to the people. Responding swiftly to a woman's plea for her children's thrombocytopenia treatment under government sponsorship, the CM directed staff to liaise with the health minister. Earlier, Caretaker CM hoisted the national flag at the Alamgiri Gate of Lahore Fort.

Prior to this, Mohsin Naqvi paid respects at Mazar-i-Iqbal by placing flowers and reciting Fatiha. He offered a special prayer for the safety, progress, prosperity, and stability of the country. Notable dignitaries, including Consul Generals from the United States and Iran, Provincial Ministers Amir Mir, Mansoor Qadir, Dr Javed Akram, Provincial Adviser Kunwar Dilshad, Wahab Riaz, Chief Secretary, IGP, additional chief secretary, additional chief secretary interior, secretaries, commissioner Lahore Division, Lahore DC, and senior officials were also in attendance, underscoring the significance of the occasion. Caretaker CM laid foundation stone of installing the largest national flag at Liberty Chowk here on Monday.

The flag will be erected at Liberty Square. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Liberty Chowk where Secretary Construction and Communications gave him a briefing. The government will not spend a single penny in installing the national flag, said Mohsin Naqvi and added that the project to install the flag will be funded by the private sector. The national flag will be illuminated with beautiful laser lights in the style of Burj Khalifa, he said and maintained all security and safety measures of international standard will be ensured during installation of the national flag.

Gujranwala-Sheikhupura road

Caretaker CM inaugurated the Gujranwala-Sheikhupura two-way road construction project Monday. This development will significantly reduce the travel time between Gujranwala and Sheikhupura to a mere 26 minutes. Mohsin Naqvi inspected the road at the Syed Waris Shah Toll Plaza, lauding the road's exceptional quality.