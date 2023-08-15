Azerbaijan accuses Armenia of troop build-up on border

BAKU: Azerbaijan accused Armenia on Monday of building up troops along the border between the two countries to carry out military acts of provocation, a claim dismissed by Yerevan as disinformation.

Tensions between the two sides have escalated in recent days, after Armenia accused Azerbaijan of blockading Armenians living in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh and urged the UN to intervene.

“In recent days there has been a large concentration of weapons, military equipment and personnel along the state border in order to carry out another military adventure,” Baku´s foreign ministry said.

It said Yerevan had also built up military infrastructure within Nagorno-Karabakh, where Russian peacekeepers have been based since 2020, and accused Armenia of undermining peace efforts by appealing to the UN.