Northern Ireland police say dissident republicans possess leaked data

BELFAST: Northern Ireland´s police chief said on Monday that information on police officers and staff that was mistakenly released in a major data breach last week was in the hands of dissident republicans.

“We are now confident that the workforce dataset is in the hands of dissident republicans,” Chief Constable Simon Byrne told a press conference in Belfast.

“It is therefore a planning assumption that they will use this list to generate fear and uncertainty as well as intimidating or targeting officers and staff,” he added.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said last week it had published in error the names and ranks of roughly 10,000 officers and staff in response to a routine freedom of information request.

The data included the work location, surnames and first initials of staff but not their home addresses, according to the PSNI. Byrne said that no officers or staff have left the organisation since the data breach.