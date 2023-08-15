Latvia PM Karins to step down over coalition rift

RIGA: Latvia´s Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins announced on Monday he will step down from the office, citing “lack of dynamics” in the current government as the reason for his decision.

“I will ask my party, the New Unity, to put forward a new candidate to be next prime minister. It means that there will be a new prime minister,” Karins told reporters. Latvia, a NATO and European Union member, last held elections in November 2022, which Karins´s pro-Western centrist party won but only managed to form a coalition of 53 lawmakers in the 100-member parliament.

Karins, Latvia´s premier since 2019, recently attempted to broaden the coalition by inviting the left-wing Progressives party to join the government, but faced harsh criticism from within the ruling bloc.

Announcing his resignation, Karins said he was stepping down over a “lack of dynamics” and a “need for new government coalition”. The New Unity party is now expected to name a candidate to succeed Karins following his formal resignation which he said he will hand to the president on Thursday.