Ukraine says ousted Russian forces near Bakhmut and in south

KYIV, Ukraine: The Ukrainian military on Monday said it had pushed Russian forces out of pockets of territory along front lines in the east and south of the country, building on a gruelling counter-offensive launched two months ago.
The gains -- announced by Ukraine´s deputy defence minister -- came as Russia claimed its forces had progressed in the eastern Kharkiv region, undermining Kyiv´s highly anticipated campaign.
Ukraine kicked off its counter-offensive against Russian forces in June after building up assault battalions and stockpiling Western-donated weapons.
QUITO: The party of Ecuador´s slain presidential candidate late on Sunday tapped a reporter to take his place on the...
BAKU: Azerbaijan accused Armenia on Monday of building up troops along the border between the two countries to carry...
BANDA ACEH, Indonesia: Rescuers are searching for seven people, including four Australian tourists, who went missing...
SYDNEY: A mushroom mystery gripping Australia began to unravel on Monday, with an amateur cook saying she accidentally...
CAIRO: Egypt´s president on Monday welcomed the Palestinian and Jordanian leaders, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi´s spokesman...
BAGHDAD: A pair of Siberian tigers pant incessantly beside a pond at their zoo enclosure in the scorching summer heat...