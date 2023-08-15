Ukraine says ousted Russian forces near Bakhmut and in south

KYIV, Ukraine: The Ukrainian military on Monday said it had pushed Russian forces out of pockets of territory along front lines in the east and south of the country, building on a gruelling counter-offensive launched two months ago.

The gains -- announced by Ukraine´s deputy defence minister -- came as Russia claimed its forces had progressed in the eastern Kharkiv region, undermining Kyiv´s highly anticipated campaign.

Ukraine kicked off its counter-offensive against Russian forces in June after building up assault battalions and stockpiling Western-donated weapons.