Hizbullah chief lashes back at Israel ‘stone age’ war threats

BEIRUT: The leader of Lebanon´s powerful Iran-backed Hizbullah movement said on Monday his group could send Israel “back to the stone age”, in tit-for-tat threats following similar Israeli remarks as border tensions brew.

During a tour of the Lebanese-Israeli border last week, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant had threatened to send Lebanon “back to the stone age” should Hizbullah escalate tensions at the border. In a televised speech on Monday to mark the anniversary of the latest war in 2006 between Israel and the Lebanese armed group, Hizbullah chief Hassan Nasrallah said: “You too will be returned back to the stone age... if you go to war with Lebanon.”

The comments come amid increased tensions along the border area between Israel and Lebanon, which remain technically at war. South Lebanon, near the Israeli border, is a Hizbullah stronghold and the site of sporadic incidents and skirmishes.

Hizbullah is the only Lebanese faction that kept its weapons after the end of the 1975-1990 civil war. It is considered a “terrorist” organisation by many Western governments.

Nasrallah said it would take “a few high-precision missiles” for his group to destroy targets including “civilian and military airports, airbases, power stations... and the Dimona (nuclear) power station”.