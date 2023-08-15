Hawaii fire death toll may double or triple, warns governor

KAHULUI, United States: Hawaii´s governor has warned that the death toll from last week´s wildfires could double or even triple over the next 10 days, as the grim task of searching for charred human remains slowly continued on Monday.

At least 96 people are confirmed to have died on the island of Maui, in what is already the deadliest US wildfire in a century.

But Governor Josh Green said more fatalities are certain, as emergency responders with cadaver dogs work their way through hundreds of homes and burned-out vehicles.

“They will find 10 to 20 people per day probably until they finish. And it´s probably going to take 10 days,” he told CBS in an interview aired on Monday. “It´s impossible to guess, really.”

The historic Maui coastal town of Lahaina was almost destroyed by the fast-moving inferno last week, with survivors saying there had been no warnings.

With some cell phone communications now restored, residents have been able to reconnect with family and friends, and the number of people still missing has been reduced from more than 2,000 to around 1,300, said Green.

“Our hearts will break beyond repair, perhaps, if that means that many more dead. None of us think that, but we are prepared for many tragic stories,” he said.

The town, which served as the Hawaiian kingdom´s capital in the early 19th century, was home to around 12,000 residents, as well as a bustling tourist street packed with shops and restaurants.

Now, “there´s nothing to see except full devastation,” said Green, who has visited the smoldering streets of rubble and ash multiple times.