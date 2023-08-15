Majestic King leads WI to T20 series win over India

LAUDERHILL, United States: Brandon King´s superb unbeaten 85 led West Indies to an eight-wicket win over India on Sunday to secure a 3-2 victory in their T20 series.

Set a target of 166 to win the fifth and deciding contest, in Lauderhill, Florida, West Indies reached their target with two overs to spare with Nicholas Pooran scoring 47 in a partnership of 107 with King.

The win was a morale-booster for West Indies cricket after the one-day team failed, last month, to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in their history.

"Adjectives are inadequate for our feelings. It´s a big series. It´s a very big series for us to beat India at home with everything going on," said West Indies captain Rovman Powell.

"After we got defeated badly (on Saturday) we sat down and talked. We are not just playing to put smiles on our faces but for the people," he added.

King´s highest T20 international score came from 55 balls with six sixies and five fours and he kept his focus despite a delay to the game following a lightning warning.

Shai Hope, who steadied the ship after Pooran was removed by Tilak Varma, with the spinners second ever ball in international cricket, clinched the victory with a straight six off Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Suryakumar Yadav struck 61 as India made 165 for nine while Romario Shepherd took 4-31 in his four overs as West Indies´ bowling attack delivered a much better performance than in their emphatic defeat on Saturday which left the five-match series at 2-2.

India, won the toss

India Innings:

Jaiswal c & b Hosein 5

Gill lbw b Hosein 9

Yadav lbw b Holder 61

Varma c & b Chase 27

Samson c Pooran b Shepherd 13

Pandya (c) c Holder b Shepherd 14

Patel c Shepherd b Holder 13

Arshdeep b Shepherd 8

Yadav lbw b Shepherd 0

Chahal not out 0

Kumar not out 4

Extras:(b 4, w 7) 11

Total: 20 Ov 165/9

Fall of wickets: 1-6, 2-17, 3-66, 4-87, 5-130, 6-140, 7-149, 8-149, 9-161

Bowling: Hosein 4-0-24-2, Mayers 1-0-4-0, Holder 4-0-36-2, Joseph 3-0-41-0, Chase 4-0-25-1, Shepherd 4-0-31-4

West Indies Innings:

King not out 85

Mayers c Jaiswal b Arshdeep 10

Pooran c Pandya b Tilak Varma 47

Hope not out 22

Extras: (lb 4, w 3) 7

Total: 18 Ov 171/2

Did not bat: Rovman Powell (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph

Fall of wickets: 1-12, 2-119

Bowling: Pandya 3-0-32-0, Arshdeep 2-0-20-1, Yadav 4-0-18-0, Chahal 4-0-51-0, Kumar 1-0-10-0, Varma 2-0-17-1, Patel 1-0-8-0, Jaiswal 1-0-11-0

Match result: West Indies won by 8 wickets

Man of the match: Romario Shepherd

Umpires: Gregory Brathwaite, Nigel Duguid