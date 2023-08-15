Run For Pakistan held to mark Independence Day

KARACHI: Sports in Pakistan organised "Run for Pakistan" on Independence Day, bringing together passionate runners to celebrate the spirit of freedom and unity.

Run for Pakistan, which took place on 14th August 2023 in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, saw an overwhelming response from both seasoned athletes and recreational runners. Participants geared up in green and white, embodying the essence of the national flag.

"We are thrilled to commemorate Independence Day with this extraordinary event," said Shoaib Nizami, CEO at Sports in Pakistan. "This event served as a celebration of our nation's freedom and the enduring human spirit. It was inspiring to witness participants from all walks of life coming together to honour the country we love."