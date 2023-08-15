Alcaraz renews Djokovic rivalry in Cincinnati

CINCNINNATI: Carlos Alcaraz has put his quarter-final loss at the Toronto Masters behind him as he prepares to renew his rivalry with Novak Djokovic in Cincinnati next week.
The Spanish world number one made a surprisingly early exit in Canada, bundled out of the last eight by Tommy Paul in three sets to end a lacklustre campaign. But the 20-year-old was in no mood to dwell on that loss on Sunday as he looked ahead to the Cincinnati Masters.
