Four, including two brothers, drown

Four persons, including two teenage brothers, drowned in Karachi on Monday. Three of them drowned while bathing in a pond near the Super Highway within the limits of the Gadap City Police Station. Upon receiving the information, police and volunteers of a welfare organisation reached the scene and retrieved the bodies, which were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

The deceased persons were residents of the Buffer Zone area and two of them were brothers, police said, adding that a total of six persons had arrived at the pond on three motorcycles for bathing and they underestimated its depth. As a result, three of them drowned in it.

The deceased brothers were identified as 17-year-old Waqas, son of Qasim, and Yousuf, 16. Their other deceased man was identified as Shan, 24, son of Allah Buksh. Separately, a man died from drowning in the sea near China Port. He was identified as 40-year-old Abdul Rahim, son of Qasim. The body was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

Man found dead

The body of a young man was found with his throat slit in the Frere area on Monday.

The body of 24-year-old Obaid, son of Rahmat Ali, was found near the Race Course ground near PNS Shifa within the limits of the Frere police station. The deceased was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

According to SHO Waqar Tanoli, there was money and a mobile phone in the victim’s pocket. He said the incident seemed to be the result of a personal enmity, but the incident was being further investigated. The victim was a resident of Cantonment Railway Quarters.