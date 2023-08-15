Traffic violation fines to be raised after governor’s assent to bill

The motor vehicles bill that was amended to increase traffic law violation fines and was passed recently by the Provincial Assembly of Sindh is now awaiting the governor’s assent. After its implementation, the traffic police would launch an awareness campaign for the public.

The bill would also impose fines on commuters violating traffic laws while availing the bus rapid transit service, including a fine of Rs500 on those who smoke onboard a public vehicle.

Officials said that during its last session the PA unanimously passed the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, which was then sent to the Governor House to be signed.

They said the bill is likely to be signed by the governor on Tuesday, after the Independence Day holiday, following which it would be moved to the home and finance departments for further necessary procedure.

The officials said fines are being increased for violation of 52 traffic rules. Wrong-way driving would result in a Rs3,000 fine for car drivers and Rs2,000 for motorcyclists.

A vehicle plying a road without a light would result in a fine of Rs800 for car drivers and Rs500 for motorcyclists. The fine for riding a motorbike without a helmet is being increased from Rs300 to Rs500.

Speeding would result in a fine of Rs400 for motorcyclists, Rs1,000 for car drivers and Rs1,500 for heavy vehicle drivers. The fine for overloading passengers is being increased from Rs600 to Rs2,000, while a Rs500 fine would be imposed for traffic signal violations.

The fine for overtaking is being increased from Rs400 to Rs1,000, while the fine for not giving way to emergency service vehicles is being increased from Rs150 to Rs1,000.

Driving without a licence would result in a fine of Rs1,000 and riding a motorbike without insurance coverage would result in a fine of Rs500.

A fine of Rs500 would be imposed on occupying a bus seat reserved for special people. Putting up advertising material in the form of wall chalking on the platform would attract a fine of Rs1,500.

Smoking in a bus, and the use of snuff pan and cigarettes at a bus station would result in a fine of Rs500, while travelling without a ticket would also result in a fine of Rs500.

A bus station would also be fined for playing loud music. Bringing a pet or any other animal onboard a bus, and the use of electronic cigarettes can result in fines up to Rs2,500. Putting up one’s feet on a bus seat would result in a fine of Rs500.

Karachi traffic police chief Ahmed Nawaz Cheema said they are waiting for the final approval of the government, adding that as soon as they receive orders of increasing fines, they would start implementing them.

DIG Cheema said that in the first phase they would conduct an awareness campaign for a fortnight so that people can be informed about the fines to be increased for traffic violations. After the campaign ends, police would start challaning violators of traffic rules, he added.