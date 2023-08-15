Pakistan Navy celebrates Independence Day with traditional ardour

An inspiring change of guard ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah as the entire nation celebrated the 76th anniversary of the independence of Pakistan.

A smartly turned-out contingent of Pakistan Naval Academy cadets and sailors clad in ceremonial dresses, assumed guard duties at the Mazar-e-Quaid with enthusiasm, traditional spirit and military customs.

Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy Commodore M Khalid graced the occasion as chief guest and reviewed the guard. The chief guest and cadets of the Pakistan Navy presented Qaumi Salam to the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The ceremonial mounting of guard was followed by the laying of a floral wreath at the Mazar-e-Quaid by the chief guest on behalf of the chief of the naval staff, officers and men of the Pakistan Navy. Later, the chief guest offered Fateha and recorded his remarks in the visitors’ book and paid rich tribute to our beloved Quaid.

Earlier, the day dawned with gun salutes and special prayers were offered in all Naval mosques for solidarity and progress of the country and particularly for the success of Kashmiri struggle. Pakistan Navy ships and establishments were illuminated in the navy's traditional manner. Flag- hoisting ceremonies were held at designated units of the Pakistan Navy at Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore and coastal areas.

Various Independence Day activities were held at Pakistan Navy units/establishments, including the singing of the national anthem in the morning, a PN band display and a flag-hoisting ceremony at the Pakistan Maritime Museum, boat rallies at Karachi Harbour, marathon races, and cycle races were also part of the celebrations. The PN ship celebrated Independence Day during an overseas deployment at a foreign port.

Independence Day celebrations at Pakistan Navy educational institutions were also held where schoolchildren presented tableaus on national songs and declamation contests were held highlighting the importance of Independence Day.

The president of Pakistan has also approved military and civil awards for officers, CPOs/sailors and civilians of the Pakistan Navy on the occasion of Independence Day. The awards include Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military), Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-e-Imtaiz (Military).

In addition, awards of Tamgha-e- Khidmat (Military) have been approved for master chief petty officers, chief petty officers and sailors. Letters of commendation from the chief of the naval staff have also been approved for officers, master chief petty officers, chief petty officers/sailors and civilians.

The Pakistan Navy celebrated Independence Day with a firm resolution to safeguard the country against any belligerence.