Newly passed bill to intensify discord in country, says MWM

In a consultative meeting held in Karachi, the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) expressed its severe reservations about a bill recently passed by Parliament related to blasphemy and stated that it would increase religious discord in the country.

The meeting included scholars of the Shia community as well as representatives from various organisations. MWM chief Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafri rejected the bill, claiming that it aimed at dividing the country. He stated that the bill was an attempt to convert Pakistan into a Takfiri state, but its movers would not be allowed to succeed in that.

The controversial bill had sparked widespread concern as its opponents feared that it may lead to banning essential religious texts of Hadith, Rijal and Tafseer, the event was told. Jafri alleged that those supporting the bill were descendants of those who had opposed the creation of Pakistan.

He connected the controversial bill with the tragic events of East Pakistan’s separation and warned against repeating the history. He urged all the national organisations, scholars and activists to come together for a national gathering in Islamabad on August 16 to oppose the bill. It was said that a conspiracy had been hatched up, under which the bill was tabled shortly before the end of the National Assembly’s term.