Four men get life term for abducting citizen for ransom

Noting that the prevalence of “sordid crimes of kidnapping for ransom speaks volume of the competence of law enforcement agencies, especially police,” an anti-terrorism court (ATC) has sentenced four men to rigorous life imprisonment for their involvement in the kidnapping of a citizen for ransom two year ago.

Nouman Ali, Muhammad Akbar, Abdul Raheem and Waqar were found guilty of abducting Rashid for extorting money in the Korangi area in October 2021.

The ATC-II judge announced his order after recording evidence and final arguments from defence and prosecution sides. He observed that the prosecution successfully established its case against the convicts beyond any reasonable shadow of doubt. He ordered that all the properties of the convicts be confiscated.

Convict Raheem was handed down five-year imprisonment on a charge of possession of an unlicensed pistol. He was told to pay a Rs3,000 fine or undergo additional three-month imprisonment.

The judge said kidnapping for ransom was different from other crimes as the same comprised three or even more stages: firstly, the real offence of abduction takes place, which is followed by ransom demand, and the last stage involves the payment and release of the abducted person.

“Naturally in such cases the relatives of a victim suffer as much agony as the real victim [themselves]. These helpless close relatives remain in perpetual fear of hearing the worst news about the victim, but at the same time they have to remain alert and vigilant in order to receive calls from kidnappers about the ransom,” he said.

"Anxiety about arranging the said ransom amount should also not to be overlooked. Prevalence of such sordid crimes speaks volume about the competence of law enforcement agencies, especially the police. Present case is one of such cases.”

The judge pointed out that one of the alleged kidnappers was stated to be in police uniform; however, the investigating officer of the case made no effort to properly investigate the fact. “This only shows that the same police officials being petty brothers of accused were overzealous to give him/her advantage in present case,” he added.

He said that in cases like the present one, people of the neighbourhood prefer to not come forward for recording evidence. “This is obviously due to fear factor, and concerned department’s inability to carry out the witnesses’ programme,” he went on.

The victim, Rashid, testified that on the late night of October 25, he was returning home in Korangi's Ittehad Colony after attending a wedding when he noticed a car with four people, including a woman, inside, as well as two others on a motorcycle near his residence. Three men, with one of them dressed in a police uniform, disembarked from the car and got hold of him, whisking him away in the car.

Hours later, the kidnappers contacted Rashid’s father, demanding a ransom of Rs500,000 for his safe release, the victim said, adding that they threatened to kill him if the payment was not made. They agreed on Rs46,000, which his father handed over to them at a specified location in Korangi No.5 1/2.

He said his father relayed the ordeal to a passing police party that promptly chased the culprits and eventually arrested them at Machli Morr. They were identified as Nouman Ali, Abdul Raheem, Muhammad Akbar, and Waqar. Their two accomplices -- Bilal Kashif and Ali who had received the ransom money -- had managed to escape from the scene. In their statement recorded under Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) the accused denied the charges. Raheem said he was implicated over a quarrel between children of the area.

An FIR was lodged under sections 365-A (kidnapping for extorting property, valuable security, etc), 170 (personating a public servant), 171 (wearing garb or carrying token used by public servant with fraudulent intent), and 34 (common intention) read with the Section 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 at the Zaman Town police station.