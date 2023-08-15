Sindh’s education boards yet to announce matric exam results

Due to frequent changes of controllers and other officers in Sindh’s educational boards by the Department of Boards and Universities, the matriculation results in many cities of the province, including Karachi, have suffered an extraordinary delay.

In 2022, the results of the matric general group annual exams in Karachi were announced on July 30, while the exams started on May 17, but this year, the exams started on May 8; however, the Sindh boards have failed to release the exam results.

A board chairman told Daily Jang that when a deputy controller of the board used to meet the PA of the minister concerned, after a few days he would get a letter from the Boards & Universities Department and then we were pressured to give him the charge of the post.

Under the Department of Boards and Universities, not only the controllers kept changing again and again, but also the process of changing the chairmen, secretaries and other officers continued, and in this regard, the Sindh High Court’s orders not to appoint officers on OPS, double charge and deputation were also violated.

Against the Education Boards Act, such rules have been made under which an officer of one board can go to another board, while the act of each board is completely separate.

At present, among the eight education boards of Sindh, not even one board has a permanent controller, secretary and audit officer, while the matriculation board of Karachi is the only board whose chairman, Professor Sharaf Ali Shah, is permanent, but after four months his three-year term will also be completed.

The interesting thing is that the Department of Boards and Universities has not formed a search committee for the appointment of permanent chairmen, controllers and secretaries to the education boards. While under the old search committee, the chairmen of five boards and the secretaries of three boards were elected on merit, they were not given appointment letters. Apart from this, the Mirpurkhas Board did not conduct the supplementary exams of 2022 and the students were apparently quietly passed.

Similarly, 40,000 students failed in the annual exams of another board, but only 5,000 students participated in the supplementary exams. How the remaining 45,000 students passed is a mystery.