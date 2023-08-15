CM performs soft launch of Karachi Safe City Project

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said the Karachi Safe City Project is not just a collection of surveillance cameras and technological gadgets; “it embodies our collective aspiration for a safer and more secure environment in Karachi”.

This he said while speaking at the contract-signing ceremony of the Integrated Safe City Project at the CM House on Monday.

The programme was attended by former IT minister Taimur Talpur, Sindh Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, IG Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, MD National Rradio & Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) Brig Asim Ishaq, Local Government Secretary Najam Shah, Home Secretary Aijaz Shah, DG Safe City Authority Asif Aijaz Shaikh, and others.

“Keeping in view the challenges which a rapidly growing city like Karachi faces, it is our duty to ensure that every citizen must feel safe and secure and this project brings us one step closer to achieving that goal,” he said.

The CM said that he was aware of the urgency attached to this project. “The safety and well-being of our citizens cannot wait, and we must remain steadfast in our pursuit of its successful implementation,” he said.

“I am honoured to launch the much-awaited launch of the Safe City project before leaving the charge of my office,” he said and added that it was a testament to the foresight and dedication of the Sindh government.

Shah said the Sindh Safe Cities Authority Board and its director general and the NRTC had worked hard to make the project a reality.

He said his government had always placed the needs and aspirations of the citizens at the forefront of its agenda. “We understand the challenges faced by our cities in this rapidly-evolving world, and we are not merely content with acknowledging these challenges, but we strive to confront them head-on, with determination and innovation.”

The CM said that the Safe City Project would enhance law enforcement capabilities, improve emergency response times, and deter criminal activities. He said the project was truly a one-of-a-kind initiative, distinguished not only by its scale but also by the intricate technical complexities it encompasses. “As we stand on the cusp of its launch, we can take pride in our collective efforts to overcome these hurdles and bring this visionary project to fruition,” he said.

The CM extended his gratitude to all the stakeholders involved in the endeavour of launching the Safe City project, including government officials and law enforcement agencies, technical experts and project teams. “Your dedication and hard work are integral to the success of the Safe City Karachi Project,” he said.

The citizens of Karachi are eagerly looking forward to the enhanced safety and security that this project promises, the CM said and added: “Their trust is a responsibility we must uphold”.

“Therefore, I kindly request the DG Sindh Safe Cities Authority and the MD NRTC to keep a keen focus on meeting the project’s timeliness while maintaining the highest standards of quality.”