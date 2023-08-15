For our country

Pakistan is in the grip of a polycrisis. We the citizens are responsible for this. If the system is not working right, it means we are not doing things right. If our institutions are not as efficient as they should be, it is because we are not efficient. We have to play our part in making Pakistan what we wish it to be. If we pledge to do our best to live in the same way as civilized and honest citizens should live, things will surely improve.

In honour of our Independence Day, let us make a commitment to put an end to our negative habits. By consciously choosing to let go of behaviours that hinder progress, we contribute to a healthier, more prosperous society. Whether it is reducing wasteful consumption, promoting kindness and empathy, following basic rules and regulations or embracing sustainable practices, our individual actions will cultivate a culture of responsibility and unity.

Naeema Ahmed

Karachi