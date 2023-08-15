In Pakistan, teachers play a critical role in the country’s progress and prosperity. However, we are now witnessing a troubling trend where government-employed teachers teach at private schools and academies as well. When teachers choose to work in both government institutions and private academies, they may face a conflict of interest. Their divided focus may jeopardize the quality of education offered in both venues, ultimately affecting students’ overall development.
The practice of dual employment also exposes faults in the educational system. The attractiveness of private tutoring is frequently based on financial incentives due to wage disparities between government and private institutions. Because of this gap, teachers may be forced to seek additional employment to make ends meet. Addressing this issue requires systemic changes that ensure teachers at government institutions get competitive pay and incentives, reducing the need for supplemental income.
Shahid Ullah Khan Tator
Dera Ismail Khan
