A voice ignored

Pakistan observed National Minorities Day last Friday (Aug 11) to honour the services and sacrifices rendered by our religious minorities for the country. Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was first to recognize non-Muslims as equal citizens. Unfortunately, minority communities today are a victim of the state’s negligence. The silence of our leaders on important issues like forced conversions, early marriages and missing persons of minority communities hurts a lot. While we are thankful to former president Asif Ali Zardari who officially announced to celebrate Minority Day in 2009, the basic and most important thing which we require is safety and a peaceful life. It is hoped that the government will pay attention to our concerns. There are many heroes from minority communities who have given their life for the nation; some are serving the nation in different departments and professions. Our last breath is dedicated to our beautiful Pakistan. We are proud Pakistanis.
Anthony Sahotra
Larkana
