PTCL celebrates independence day

KARACHI: Pakistan’s largest telecommunication company, PTCL Group (PTCL & Ufone 4G), marked the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan with a week of cultural and patriotic activities at its offices across the country.

The celebrations, which were initiated by the employees, featured local cuisines, traditional dresses, movie screenings and other events to showcase the diversity and richness of Pakistan’s culture and history.

The main event was a flag hoisting and cake-cutting ceremony at PTCL G8 Office in Islamabad on Saturday, attended by the top leadership, senior management, employees and their families.

Shoaib Baig, Group Chief People Officer of PTCL & Ufone 4G, said the aim of the celebrations was to strengthen the group’s proud Pakistani identity and help employees reconnect with their roots.

“PTCL Group engaged in a series of social and cultural activities to relive our spirit of independence. The events resonated well with our national identity, cultural heritage, and history, and provided us with the opportunity to reflect and find a collective purpose in unity, diversity and peaceful co-existence,” he said.

“We proudly believe, PTCL Group is a microcosm of Pakistan as it embraces the country’s social, cultural, gender and ethnic diversity and carves a path for a prosperous future as envisioned by our great forefathers. Let’s work together to make this country great.”