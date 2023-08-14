President announces remission in sentences for prisoners

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday announced a 180-day remission in sentences for prisoners on the auspicious occasion of Pakistan’s 76th Independence Day.
The sentences were being reduced under Article 45 of the Constitution, according to a statement issued by Aiwan-e-Sadr.
“Sentences would be remitted for those male prisoners who are aged 65 or above or those who have served at least 15 years of their sentence. Similarly, women prisoners aged 60 or above or those who have served at least 20 years of their sentence will get remission,” read the statement.
Prisoners who were under 18 and had served a third of their sentences would also get remission in sentences.
However, the remission will not apply to those convicted of murder, espionage, terrorism, rape, robbery, theft, kidnapping, financial crimes, anti-state activities and those who caused loss to the national exchequer.
