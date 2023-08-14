PIA launches international flight operations at Skardu airport today

LAHORE: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Sunday announced the launch of its first-ever direct international flight from Skardu to Dubai on Monday (today).

The inaugural flight will take off on August 14, 2023, Pakistan’s Independence Day, and will mark a significant milestone in the promotion of tourism in Pakistan’s northern region.

“This is a momentous occasion for PIA and for the people of Pakistan,” said PIA Spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez Khan. “The launch of the new flight route will make Skardu more accessible to international travellers, and will help to promote tourism in this beautiful region.”

Skardu is a stunningly beautiful valley located at an altitude of 7,000 feet above sea level. It is surrounded by snow-capped mountains, pristine lakes, and lush-green valleys. The region is home to a variety of wildlife, including snow leopards, ibex, and markhor.

“Skardu is a hidden gem, and we believe that it has the potential to become a major tourist hub in the region,” said Khan. “This new flight route will make it easier for people to visit Skardu and experience all that it has to offer.”

The Dubai-Skardu flight will operate once a week on Saturdays. The flight time is approximately four hours and 30 minutes. The PIA is offering a special introductory fare on this route.

“We are confident that this new flight route will be a success,” said Khan. “Skardu is a truly unique destination, and we believe that it has the potential to attract a large number of tourists from all over the world.”

In addition to its natural beauty, Skardu is also home to a number of historical and cultural attractions. These include the Altit Fort, the Shigar Fort, and the Kharmang Valley. Skardu is also a popular base for trekking and mountaineering expeditions.

“We are excited to see what the future holds for Skardu,” said Khan. “With the launch of this new flight route, we believe that this region is poised for major growth in tourism.”