Punjab governor awards commendation certificate to Qalandars

LAHORE: In recognition of the services of PSL champion team Lahore Qalandars for cricket, Punjab Governor Balighur Rahman presented a certificate of commendation to the team owner, Atif Rana, here on Sunday.

A ceremony was held in honour of those who rendered significant services in various fields at the Governor’s House Punjab. The player development programme of the Lahore Qalandars was especially mentioned in the ceremony, and its services for promotion of cricket, search and development of players were acknowledged. Atif Rana, the owner of the franchise, was presented with a special certificate by Governor Balighur Rahman.

It should be noted that many cricketers are representing Pakistan and various franchise teams after remaining part of the development programme of Lahore Qalandars. Trials of hundreds of thousands of players were conducted under the programme. After these trials, the selected players were trained in Lahore Qalandars’ high performance centre, providing them with opportunities to participate in various tournaments in Australia, United Arab Emirates, Namibia and Zimbabwe. Qalandars also signed agreements with the top domestic teams of England and Australia to ensure the best training and high competition for players, giving the players opportunities to play in the domestic teams of other countries.

The player development programme of Lahore Qalandars has now become a ray of hope for hundreds of thousands of cricketers in Pakistan. Lahore Qalandars recently started the programme for development of players in Zimbabwe as well. The most prominent player of the players development programme of Lahore Qalandars is Haris Rauf, who emerged from anonymity under the program and became a shining star on the horizon of world cricket today.