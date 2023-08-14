Minor girl murder: UK launches int’l manhunt for Pakistan-origin suspects

LONDON: An international search has been launched after the killing of a British-Pakistani child in England’s Surrey and the police have said they want to speak to three Pakistan origin men suspected of involvement in the murder.

Sara, the 10-year-old child, was killed on Friday in the village of Horsell near Woking, just outside of London.

The police have not said where the three suspects have fled to but one source said the UK police are already in touch with the Pakistani police.

It has been revealed that the murdered child’s father is a Pakistani taxi driver, Malik Urfan Sharif, 31, who came to the UK from Pakistan around 20 years ago and moved into the three-bedroom £550,000 council house in the quiet village of Horsell near Woking in April with his wife Beenish and children.

Locals have said they have been left shocked by the news with one saying: “I just can’t believe it. He is such a friendly guy who adores his kids. He’s been living in the UK for years and is originally from Pakistan. He works as a taxi driver with a hackney plate outside Woking station.”

Another neighbour confirmed the identity when shown his social media profile and added: “He was a big fan of Imran Khan and had a picture of him in his car.”

Neighbours have said that two cars had disappeared from the driveway of the house the same night Sara died. Both cars were gone by the time emergency services swarmed the residential road at 2.50am (GMT) amid reports of concern for a child’s welfare.

On Facebook, Sara’s father has been vociferous about the cost of taxi licences and three years ago commented on how he had paid £1,145 for an annual permit in a posting on fees.

It is not known if Sharif is one of the three people who Surrey police say they are looking for and who fled the country the day before the girl’s body was found. There are also several clips of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on his Facebook page and TikTok.

Detective Chief Inspector Debbie White said on Friday: “Our investigation into this tragic incident has continued at pace today with a number of enquiries underway. We have identified three people we would like to speak to in connection with our investigation and from our enquiries, we believe that they left the country on Wednesday, 9 August. We are working with our partners, including international authorities, to locate them. “Officers have been in the local area today carrying out house-to-house inquiries and we expect a police presence to remain around the scene over the coming week.” Inspector Sandra Carlier, Borough Commander for Woking, added: “I know that the community is shocked and saddened by [the] events, and we stand with them in their grief. Officers will remain in the area carrying out patrols and enquiries as part of the investigation over the weekend.

“I would like to reiterate that we do not believe there to be any risk to the wider public at this time. We will continue to provide updates as and when we are able to.”