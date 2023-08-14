5-year performance: Outgoing NA’s legislative business rose by 57 pc

The inside view of the National Assembly. —The News/File

ISLAMABAD: With 57 percent increase in the legislative business, the outgoing National Assembly made 322 legislations during its five-year term than the previous assembly, which had passed 205 bills during its stint.

According to Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) performance report of the 15th National Assembly, the generous approval of the private members’ bills also remained a hallmark of the outgoing Assembly, exhibiting collaborative spirit that steered the coalition government.

More than 30 percent or 99 bills of the approved legislation were initiated by private members and the remaining by the government. The legislative productivity was not the sole distinction of the 15th Assembly that also saw a first-ever successful vote of no confidence against a Prime Minister, resulting in the change of government.

Previously, two prime ministers had also faced voting on resolutions of no confidence against them, including Benazir Bhutto in 1989 and Shaukat Aziz in 2006. Both of them were able to retain their majority in the Assembly. Moreover, the outgoing assembly was the first since 1977 to be dissolved voluntarily by the prime minister before the completion of its term.

Except for 1993 when the Assembly was dissolved under an arrangement that saw both the president and prime minister resigning, all other preterm dissolutions were compelled by the Presidential use of infamous Article 58(2)(b).

A government wise disaggregation of the approved bills showed that 54 percent bills were made during the 16-month tenure of PMLN led coalition government while PTI government oversaw the rest of 46 percent of the legislation in its three-and-half-year of rule.

Nearly one third of the government legislation approved by the House during PTI government’s tenure originated as presidential ordinances. According to FAFEN performance report of the 15th National Assembly, of the government legislation, 200 bills were initiated by male ministers and 26 by female ministers. Among the private members’ bills passed by the House, 63 were initiated by male lawmakers and 29 by female lawmakers, while the remaining seven were jointly sponsored. The assembly recorded 1,310 hours and 47 minutes of on-floor proceedings during its 52 sessions comprising 442 sittings in 687 working days. The assembly proceedings, however, remained suspended for 122 hours 11 minutes due to various reasons such as lack of quorum, prayer breaks, etc. Approximately two-thirds of the assembly sittings, equivalent to 67 percent, and working hours -- amounting to 63 percent -- were completed during the PTI government’s tenure, which ended on April 9, 2022. The remaining one-third of the sittings, along with 37 percent of the total working hours, were conducted during the tenure of PMLN-led coalition government. The former speaker, Asad Qaiser, presided over 40 percent of the proceedings during his term as speaker. The deputy speaker, Qasim Suri, chaired nearly 39 percent of the proceedings while members of the panel of chairpersons presided over the rest of 21 percent proceedings. On the other hand, the outgoing speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf chaired 53 percent proceedings. Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani chaired 29 percent proceedings and members of panel of chairpersons presided over 19 percent proceedings. According to FAFEN performance report of the 15th National Assembly, former prime minister Imran Khan attended nine percent of the sittings while Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attended 17 percent sittings during their respective tenures as premier. Shehbaz Sharif as the Leader of the Opposition during PTI-led government attended 27 percent sittings while the Leader of the Opposition Raja Riaz attended 40 percent of the sittings. The lawmakers’ attendance showed a declining trend over the period of five years with annual average attendance falling from 250 (73 percent) legislators per sitting during first year to 117 (34 percent) lawmakers per sitting during the last year.

The assembly witnessed 74 instances of on-floor protests by lawmakers that lasted for a cumulative duration of 34 hours and 54 minutes. Research and education emerged as a primary legislative focus of the outgoing assembly, with 69 bills centered around this theme. Notably, 62 bills were approved to grant or amend the charters of higher education and research institutions.

Economic, financial and trade matters ranked as the second most legislated subject, resulting in 63 bills covering areas such as FATF regulations, ease of doing business, taxation, fiscal matters. The administration of justice was another priority theme in legislation with 33 bills concerning the superior and lower courts, prosecution services and penal provisions. The Assembly passed 28 laws encompassing the rights of children, women, persons with disabilities (PWDs) and the elderly. The assembly also abolished the death penalty for specific offenses and criminalized enforced disappearances and custodial torture. A significant portion of legislation -- 19 bills -- was aimed at introducing changes in the organizational structure and functioning of various public institutions. The remaining legislation included 16 bills on health governance, 12 on defense and anti-terrorism related matters, 11 on religious affairs, eight each on anti-corruption & accountability, energy-related matters and parliamentary affairs, seven on foreign affairs, six each on aviation, elections and media-related subjects, five each on housing & real estate sector and maritime affairs, four on labour and employment issues, and eight on miscellaneous subjects, including social welfare, culture and local governance.

As was witnessed during previous assemblies, the legislative procedure was occasionally truncated during the term of 15th National Assembly to approve certain bills instantly without affording the members reasonable time to go through the contents of the bills. At least 58 of the bills, including 21 government and 37 private members’ bills, were passed either on the same day or within three days of their introduction in the House. As many as 16 of these bills were passed during the PTI government and 42 during the PMLN-led government.

The House also adopted 152 resolutions during five years giving recommendations to the federal government or expressing its opinion on a range of issues encompassing human rights, foreign affairs, administration of justice, law and order, issues of governance, and political and international developments. A majority of these resolutions (58 percent) were sponsored by the government ministers, 24 percent by the private members while the remaining 18 percent were jointly moved by the government and private members. Women MNAs asked 3,503 (36 percent) questions while men 6,262 (64 percent) questions. The government replied to 7,008 (72 percent) questions while remaining questions remained unaddressed during the term of the assembly. Of 423 CANs submitted during five years, the House took up 249 (59 percent) CANs during the proceedings and sought government response on the issues of public importance.

However, the House debated only 12 motions under rule 259 as concerning economic conditions in the country (2018), Sahiwal incident (2019), Indian actions in illegally occupied Kashmir (2020), economic conditions in the country (2020), Covid-19 pandemic (2020), agriculture policy of the government (2020), motorway rape incident (2020), privatization of state owned enterprises (2020), inflation (2021), floods in parts of the country (2022), and political situation in the country (2023). The 15th National Assembly also approved amendments to its rules of procedure and conduct of business providing for mandatory playing of national anthem and recitation of hadith before the commencement of each sitting; establishing multiple standing committees for ministries comprising more than one division; barring the arrest of a member of National Assembly accused of an offence without the speaker’s permission; constitution of the committee of whole house; empowering the standing committees’ chairpersons to independently set the committee meeting’s agenda; and mandate the suspension of proceedings at the time of Azaan.

The outgoing assembly had to elect the prime minister, speaker and deputy speaker twice during its five years and these elections were necessitated by the change of government after the removal of former prime minister through a resolution of no confidence.