Diplomats felicitate Pakistanis on Independence Day

Youngsters holding national flags in a rally on the rooftop of buses during a rally.—APP

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: The diplomatic community in Islamabad has wholeheartedly felicitated Pakistan and its people on the 76th Independence Day being celebrated today (Monday) across the country and around the world where Pakistanis are living.

While expressing solidarity with the Pakistani people on the occasion of Pakistan Independence Day, the US Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Bloom, has expressed his commitment to further strengthen bilateral relations with Pakistan.

Donald Bloom, in his message on behalf of the US embassy and the people of the United States, congratulated the Pakistani nation on their Independence Day. Bloom said: “If we look at the last year alone, it’s proof of the strength of the US-Pakistan relations. The two countries worked together on energy, health, climate change and rehabilitation of last year’s flood victims. The US-Pakistan green alliance is an initiative for the future that will help create jobs, industries and livelihoods of people including addressing key environmental issues. Both countries will work towards establishing a more stable, strong, and prosperous future through mutual initiatives.”

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Ms Jaine Marriott, CMG, OBE, said in her congratulatory message: “Today we celebrate your successes, and I am delighted at the progress made on the relationship between the UK and Pakistan over the last 76 years. I am even more excited at the many wonderful opportunities over the next year, not limited to the return of the England Men’s Cricket Team to Pakistan in 2024, as well as witnessing Pakistan’s elections. I wish all Pakistanis a very happy Independence Day”.

Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for Pakistan Hammad Obaid Alzaabi in his statement issued here Sunday said, “In my 7th year in this beautiful country, it gives me great privilege to be celebrating with my Pakistani brothers and sisters, Pakistan Independence Day.

Through wise forethought, diplomatic efforts, and trade and business exchanges enacted over the last few years, the UAE and Pakistan relationship has become a successful model for bilateral relations and has been elevating to another level, closer than ever.

“Our collaboration today went way beyond economic affairs, it has extended into the domains of education, culture, science, and technology.” The UAE ambassador said, “I sincerely wish further progress and continued success to our friends, the Pakistani people and may you enjoy continued peace and prosperity during this Independence Day celebration and beyond.” Some other important countries missions have also issued statements of goodwill for Pakistan and its people on the auspicious day.