Traffic violation fines to be raised after governor’s assent to bill

KARACHI: The motor vehicles bill that was amended to increase traffic law violation fines and was passed recently by the Provincial Assembly of Sindh is now awaiting the governor’s assent. After its implementation, the traffic police would launch an awareness campaign for the public.

The bill would also impose fines on commuters violating traffic laws while availing the bus rapid transit service, including a fine of Rs500 on those who smoke onboard a public vehicle.

Officials said that during its last session the PA unanimously passed the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, which was then sent to the Governor House to be signed.

They said the bill is likely to be signed by the governor on Tuesday, after the Independence Day holiday, following which it would be moved to the home and finance departments for further necessary procedure.

The officials said fines are being increased for violation of 52 traffic rules. Wrong-way driving would result in a Rs3,000 fine for car drivers and Rs2,000 for motorcyclists.

A vehicle plying a road without a light would result in a fine of Rs800 for car drivers and Rs500 for motorcyclists.