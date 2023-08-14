Outlaws held, contrabands seized in Peshawar: official

PESHAWAR: Police have arrested several wanted criminals and recovered various contrabands during operations across the district during last month, stated Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural Zone Zafar Ahmed Khan here on Sunday.

Speaking to media persons, the official said the suspects involved in the indiscriminate killing of a citizen were traced and arrested within the limits of Chamkani Police Station.

The accused were identified as Sana, Saeed and Bashir, who had allegedly killed a man named Bilal on July 21 during a robbery incident. The nabbed suspects confessed their crime during preliminary investigation. A pistol used in the crime was also recovered from the possession of the accused, the SP said.

Similarly, in other operations, the accused involved in arms smuggling to different cities of the country including Punjab were also sent behind bars.

Likewise, three police stations recovered 37 pistols, 7 Kalashnikovs, guns and several cartridges from the possession of the accused. Cases were registered against the accused and further investigation started.

He said the suspects involved in drug smuggling were also held during the said period, and 66kg hashish and 2kg kilograms opium recovered. The accused used to smuggle drugs to Punjab and other cities of the country through vehicles and motorcycles that were also confiscated.

Shahbaz, son of Muhammad Ayub, the leader of another gang involved in the robberies, was also arrested and the stolen mobile phones and Rs80,000 cash recovered from him.

He said the accused belongs to an organised gang of robbers involved in stealing cash and valuable mobile phones from citizens.

The SP disclosed that eight criminals had been arrested during the crackdown against criminals involved in murder, attempted murder and other serious crimes. All the arrested criminals have admitted their involvement in various crimes during preliminary investigations, he said.

Under the supervision of DSP Chamkani Zahid Alam, SHO Chamkani Rehmatullah Khan, SHO Shahpur Akram Jan and SHO Daudzii Muhammad Ayaz along, police teams conducted successful operations against elements involved in various crimes, the SP said.

“There is no place for street crimes, drug dealers, gamblers, and criminals in the limits of rural division,” he said.At a ceremony later on, the police officer handed over the keys of a car and motorcycle, as well as mobile phones and cash to the owners.