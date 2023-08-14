Youth axed to death over property dispute

NOWSHERA: A youth was axed to death by their close relatives inside his home in Azakhel Bala on Sunday.

Ajmal Khan, a resident of Azakhel Bala, told the police that his family members were present at their home and were discussing the sale of their property when his brother Haji Akbar along with his wife Pukhraj, their sons Mohsin Akbar and Ali Akbar forced their entry into the house and started exchanging hash words with them.

He said that in the meantime they started hitting his son Amir, 21, with an axe.The complainant said that his son sustained serious injuries and died while being shifted to the hospital.

He nominated his brother, sister-in-law and their two sons in the murder case of his son.After lodging the report, the police arrested the woman and her son Mohsin Akbar while raids were being conducted to apprehend the two accused Haji Akbar and Ali Akbar.