Section-144 enforced in Nowshera

PESHAWAR: Deputy Commissioner Nowshera Kabir Afridi has enforced Section-144 to maintain law and order on the occasion of Independence Day.
According to a handout, the law bans the display of weapons, swimming in rivers and small dams, as well as aerial firing.It also prohibits pillion riding on motorcycles, one-wheeling, driving with silencer-less motorbikes and wheeling.
Similarly, it said people must use life jackets while on boats and boating has been banned in the rivers and small dams without proper NOC and fitness certificate from the bodies concerned.
The use of tinted windows in vehicles is also banned under Section-144. Orders have been given to all assistant commissioners, additional assistant commissioners and police to ensure implementation of the order. The notification said legal action would be taken against those who violate Section-144.
