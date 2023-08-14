Teachers asked to avoid absenteeism or face action

WANA: A senior education officer has said that strict action would be taken against the teachers, who did not perform duty and remained absent.

District Education Officer (Male) Amir Muhammad Bhittani recently visited various schools in remote areas in lower and upper South Waziristan districts. Talking to reporters, he said he was taking measures to improve the standard of education in schools in both districts of South Waziristan. He visited Wana, Birmil, Shakai and Toi Khulla in Lower South Waziristan and Serwekai, Ladha, Sararogha and Tiarza tehsils in Upper South Waziristan.

It may be mentioned here that the government has established a total of 484 government schools in Lower South Waziristan and Upper South Waziristan, but unfortunately most of the school teachers are absent and getting salaries without teaching the students.

During these visits, Amir Muhammad and his teams carefully checked the registers, examined school records, and took disciplinary action against absentee teachers. He said the teams were engaged in preparing their reports so that legal action could be initiated against the teachers, who did not perform duty and were drawing salaries. The official said that strict disciplinary action would be taken against absentee teachers and no concession would be made to those who were negligent in duty. He highlighted the importance of education in the establishment of sustainable peace in the region, emphasizing that measures have been taken against absentee teachers, which indicated a strong stance towards improving the education system.

“This proactive approach reinforces our commitment to providing quality education to every student,” Amir Muhammad said while interacting with the teachers.