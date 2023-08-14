Activities arranged at SBBWU to mark Independence Day

PESHAWAR: Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) Peshawar organized a flag hoisting ceremony and other activities on the campus to mark the 76th Independence Day of the country.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Safia Ahmed, along with students and staff members hoisted thenational flag. It was followed by a tree plantation drive in collaboration with Alkhidmat Foundation.

The cake cutting ceremony was also held to mark the day. The vice-chancellor cut a cake in the presence of students and employees. The students delivered speeches and national songs.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was inked between varsity and Al Khidmat Foundation. Vice-Chancellor Dr Safia and Alkhidmat President Khalid Waqas signed the MoU under which 1000 plants were given to the university.

Collaborative activities focusing on the community will be arranged by both the organisations.Speaking on the occasion, the vice-chancellor underscored the challenging journey of independence and stressed that every individual plays an important role in the success of a nation.

She emphasized individual contributions towards societal improvement and suggested that action speaks louder than words.The vice-chancellor encouraged students to pledge for planting at least one tree by highlighting the critical role of tree plantation in Pakistan’s fight against climate change.