PTIP maiden power show on 19th

NOWSHERA: A local activist of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians (PTIP) and provincial president of Contractors Association Shah Zaman said on Sunday that they were holding the first mega power show on August 19.

Speaking at a press conference, he said that PTIP chief and former chief minister Pervez Khattak would make special announcements with regard to the party and certain revelations about the vital affairs of the previous PTI-led government.

He said that PTIP vice-chairman and former chief minister Mahmood Khan and other leaders would also address the meeting in which party organization at provincial and district levels would be announced as well.