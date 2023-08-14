2 more miners from Shangla die

SHANGLA: Another two miners hailing from Shangla district died at a coalmine at Shahrag town in Balochistan’s Harnai district due to the accumulation of gases inside the quarry.
The two young miners hailing from Alpuri in Shangla were identified as Sarbali Khan, son of Said Rahman, and Rahman, son of Ahad Jan.
This was the second incident over the last one week. Last Monday, a coalminer Noor Hassan died in Bolan, Balochistan while working in a quarry. It may be mentioned that many people from Shangla work in mines across the country to earn a living.
