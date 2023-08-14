Women University organises I-Day events

MARDAN: Women University Mardan organised national singing and poetry recital competitions for students as part of Independence Day celebrations on Sunday.

Students from different departments participated in the events. Prizes were also given to the students who won the first, second, and third positions.

Also, the students of the Urdu Department presented a tableau to show their love for the homeland. On the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ghazala Yasmin said that the purpose of the event was to awaken the spirit of patriotism among students.

“We have to place our country in the ranks of developed countries and it will be possible when all segments, especially women, play their productive role in the country’s development.

“On August 14, we emerged as a free nation on the map of the world, and now our success lies in unity and tolerance,” she added.

During the ceremony, the vice-chancellor also raised the national flag. Subsequently, the participants offered a collective prayer for peace and prosperity in the country.