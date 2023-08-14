Alleged killer arrested

MANSEHRA: Police have arrested an alleged killer in the blind murder case of a security guard in Bafa area of the district.

According to police, Jameel had allegedly gunned down Qamar Masood, the security guard of a bank, on August 3, and escaped. Subsequently, the wife of the deceased lodged a case with the police. The cops traced the case and arrested Jameel, who hails from the Jabori area. The police said the accused was being interrogated further.