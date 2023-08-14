Efforts stressed for country development & prosperity

PESHAWAR: A senior official said on Sunday development and prosperity of the country was the individual and collective responsibility of all the citizens.

“Pakistan was achieved as a result of a long freedom struggle of the Muslims of the subcontinent. We should never forget the sacrifices offered by our forefathers,” said KP Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry in a message on the 76th Independence Day of the country.

He felicitated the people on the auspicious occasion of 76th Independence Day.Terming freedom as a great blessing of Allah Almighty, he said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and our elders offered huge sacrifices for creating an independent state.

The chief secretary said the celebration of Independence Day with great zeal across the country reflects the fact that the green national flag would always fly high.

“We should keep the security, stability and prosperity of our beloved country above everything and should not hesitate to give any sacrifice for it,” he added.

The senior officer said people of Pakistan and law enforcement agencies bravely faced internal and external threats and rendered numerous sacrifices.

He paid rich tribute to all the martyrs, prayed for their exalted ranks and expressed solidarity with their families.

The chief secretary urged people from all walks of life, especially the youth, to play a meaningful role so that Pakistan stands in the ranks of developed countries of the world.

He said that Independence Day was the day to renew the pledge to follow principles of the father of the nation to put the country on the road to progress and prosperity.