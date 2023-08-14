Heavy rain forecast

LAHORE:Hot, humid and partly cloudy weather was recorded in the City here Sunday. Scattered rain was also witnessed in various localities, which increased the humidity level further. Met officials said moderate to heavy rains may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot and surroundings. Sunday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Dalbandin where mercury reached 44°C, while in Lahore, it was 37.5°C and minimum was 28.1°C.