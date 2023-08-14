Aleem greets Kakar

LAHORE:Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party President Abdul Aleem Khan has congratulated Anwar-ul-Haque Kakar and welcomed him on nomination as Caretaker Prime Minister.

In a press statement issued on Sunday, Abdul Aleem Khan expressed hope that as caretaker Prime Minister he would fulfill all his responsibilities gracefully and as per Constitution. IPP president assured Kakar of his full support. Aleem also expressed hope that holding of free and fair elections would take place under caretaker govt.