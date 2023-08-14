Man kills American wife

LAHORE:An American woman was murdered by her husband in Factory Area here on Sunday. The alleged killer identified as Kazim Khan was spotted by some people burying the body of his wife in a local graveyard and they informed the police. Factory area police arrested the accused and recovered the murder weapon from his possession. He tortured his wife identified as Diana Christo Khan to death. The body was shifted to mortuary for post-mortem and a case was registered against the accused.